Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 58 artillery systems and 24 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 557,770 (+1,120) military personnel;

8,199 (+8) tanks;

15,779 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

15,216 (+58) artillery systems;

1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

889 (+1) air defence systems;

361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,069 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,397 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,461 (+52) vehicles and tankers;

2,556 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!