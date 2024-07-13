Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 07:19
Russian forces have lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 58 artillery systems and 24 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 557,770 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 8,199 (+8) tanks;
- 15,779 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,216 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 889 (+1) air defence systems;
- 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,069 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,397 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 20,461 (+52) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,556 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
