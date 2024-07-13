All Sections
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 07:19
Russian forces have lost 1,120 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 58 artillery systems and 24 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 557,770 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 8,199 (+8) tanks;
  • 15,779 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,216 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,119 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 889 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 361 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,069 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,397 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,461 (+52) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,556 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment. 

