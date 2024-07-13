All Sections
Russia kill 6 civilians and wounds 20 more in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 July 2024, 08:26
Russia kill 6 civilians and wounds 20 more in Donetsk Oblast over past day
The strike on the town of Myrnohrad on 12 July. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration  

The Russians killed six residents of Donetsk Oblast on 12 July: four in Myrnohrad and two in Kostiantynivka.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Another 22 people were wounded in Donetsk Oblast over the day.

In particular, nine people were wounded in Myrnohrad, three in Kostyantynivka, and seven more in Lyman.

Three more people in Chasiv Yar, Novomykolayivka and Leonidivka sustained injuries as well.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, is 2,085 civilians.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
