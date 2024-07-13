Ukrainian defenders drive Russians from village in Kharkiv Oblast

Border between Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast and Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Ukrainian defence forces have driven the Russians from the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russians advanced in the vicinities of Vozdvyzhenka, Yuriivka, Rozdolivka and Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast.

Fighting continues in Urozhaine and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

On 4 July, it became known that the Russians had occupied Sotnytskyi Kozachok and thus expanded the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast.

The defence forces detected and destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group that had entered Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

