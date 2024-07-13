Ukrainian defenders drive Russians from village in Kharkiv Oblast
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 00:08
Ukrainian defence forces have driven the Russians from the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: the DeepState analytical project
Details: The Russians advanced in the vicinities of Vozdvyzhenka, Yuriivka, Rozdolivka and Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast.
Fighting continues in Urozhaine and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.
Background:
- On 4 July, it became known that the Russians had occupied Sotnytskyi Kozachok and thus expanded the frontline in Kharkiv Oblast.
- The defence forces detected and destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group that had entered Sotnytskyi Kozachok.
