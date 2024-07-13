All Sections
Ukrainian defenders drive Russians from village in Kharkiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 July 2024, 00:08
Ukrainian defenders drive Russians from village in Kharkiv Oblast
Border between Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast and Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap 

Ukrainian defence forces have driven the Russians from the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russians advanced in the vicinities of Vozdvyzhenka, Yuriivka, Rozdolivka and Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk Oblast.

Fighting continues in Urozhaine and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

