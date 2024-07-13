Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding civilians

Russian forces attacked Pryozerne in Kherson district on the morning of 13 July, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the projectiles hit the courtyard of a residential building, and a woman, 72, sustained fatal injuries.

Two other people were also injured in the attack.

A man, 41, sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a leg injury. A woman, 58, sustained shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, chest and abdomen.

They were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

