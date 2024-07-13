All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 July 2024, 13:50
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding civilians
Screenshot: DEEPSTATEMAP

Russian forces attacked Pryozerne in Kherson district on the morning of 13 July, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the projectiles hit the courtyard of a residential building, and a woman, 72, sustained fatal injuries.

Advertisement:

Two other people were also injured in the attack.

A man, 41, sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a leg injury. A woman, 58, sustained shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, chest and abdomen.

They were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians target Kherson Oblast, injuring three locals
Russian drone strikes Beryslav, seriously wounding 94-year-old woman
Russians drop bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: four civilians injured – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: