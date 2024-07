Two guided missiles and four UAVs have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down two Russian guided missiles and several reconnaissance UAVs on the night of 13-14 July.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The air defence system was reportedly responding in Ukraine's east, shooting down two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles and four reconnaissance UAVs: three Orlan-10s and one ZALA.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!