Some departments at Okhmatdyt children's hospital reopen

Some of the children hospital’s departments temporarily operate at facilities of other medical institutions of Kyiv. Photo: Okhmatdyt

The Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which was struck in a Russian missile attack on 8 July, has partially reopened.

"Despite last week’s attack, we are delighted to inform you that some departments of the Okhmatdyt hospital have reopened. The Emergency Department opened today and is now accepting patients in need of surgery.

Some Oncology departments have also reopened, with the exception of the Bone Marrow Transplantation Department, which is temporarily operating at facilities in the Kyiv City Nephrology and Dialysis Centre," the hospital reported.

The Microsurgery, Otolaryngology (ENT) and Maxillofacial Surgery Departments are temporarily using facilities at the First Regional Adult Hospital.

In addition to this, the following departments have opened at Okhmatdyt:

Emergency;

Urgent Surgery;

Abdominal Surgery;

Thoracic Surgery;

Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery;

the Radiology Centre;

Paediatric and Adolescent Gynecology;

Purulent Surgery;

Paediatrics;

Infectious Diseases isolation ward for young children;

Endocrinology;

Paediatric Neurology;

Paediatric Urology;

Department of Anesthesiology;

Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care;

Operations Department.

Additionally, the clinic is again offering treatment in the following neonatological departments:

Neonatal Intensive Care;

Neonatal Surgery;

Intensive nursing for very premature babies;

Intensive nursing and early aftercare for children with perinatal conditions.

The following hospital units are also continuing to work:

the Centre for Infectious Diseases, also known as the clinic for the treatment of children with HIV/AIDS;

the Centre for Children’s Medical, Psychological, Social and Rehabilitation Services;

the Blood Service Centre;

the Haemostasis Pathology Centre.

Other units that recently reopened are:

the Medical Genetics Laboratory;

the Ukrainian Reference Centre for Laboratory Diagnostics and Metrology;

the Medical and Genetic Centre.

"Anyone who needs medical care, please contact us. Despite the challenges, we continue to work to improve the health of our young patients," Okhmatdyt said.

The Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July. One of the buildings was destroyed, and several others were damaged.

Doctors said many children had been injured by shards of glass. In total, 627 patients were at the Okhmatdyt hospital when it was struck.

Medics carried injured children to safety, ignoring their own injuries, including Oleh Holubchenko, a paediatric surgeon at Okhmatdyt, and toxicologist Vitalii Its.

According to the State Emergency Service, there could have been more deaths at Okhmatdyt if safety rules had not been followed, as the mother of Dmytro, a cancer patient at Okhmatdyt, can testify.

