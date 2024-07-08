"A lot of people injured by glass" – Cardiology Centre doctor who witnessed Russian attack on Kyiv children's hospital – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Viktoriia Nabiieva

The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Ukraine's Health Ministry has been damaged in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 8 July. It is next to the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which suffered extensive damage during the Russian strike.

Source: Children's cardiologist Viktoriia Nabiieva, who witnessed the Russian strike, told Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia about the events.

Details: Viktoriia noted that the cardiology centre’s windows and doors shattered, although no one was killed.

Nabiieva witnessed the Russian strike on 8 July. All photos: Viktoriia Nabiieva

"I saw an explosion, a huge pillar of dust that went up, and rubble falling from the Okhmatdyt building. I ran inside. As we had patients of our own, both operating theatres were in use, and the windows faced the building which had been struck. I rushed to help. All our windows and doors shattered. Lots of glass. A lot of people were injured by the glass. And children were arriving from Okhmatdyt in need of help," the doctor said.

Viktoriia said doctors from the children's cardiology centre helped to clear the rubble from Okhmatdyt, and then the civilians were asked to leave the site of the attack.

The doctor noted that half of the Okhmatdyt building was destroyed in the attack, while the remaining half has large cracks in it. Patients from Okhmatdyt are being transferred to other hospitals.

"The children in our operating theatres were unharmed, but we had to complete the invasive surgeries because they take 7-8 hours, and we no longer had the conditions to perform them...

For several hours since the attack took place, more ambulances have been arriving and collecting adults and children from Okhmatdyt," Viktoriia added.

Background:

On 8 July, the Russians struck the toxicology department of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Later, it was reported that the children were in the basement during the bombardment, and the doctors were in the corridor.

As of 14:28, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported two deaths at the Okhmatdyt hospital – both adults, one of them being a doctor.

In addition, 16 people have been injured at the Okhmatdyt hospital, including 7 children. 15 civilians have been taken to hospital, the mayor added.

