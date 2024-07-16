Zelenskyy proposes to strip state awards from supporters of Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a legislative measure to deprive individuals of state awards if they have popularised or promoted Russian narratives or committed other unlawful actions against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 16 July

Quote: "I have introduced a bill that can restore justice when it comes to who we honour and who, as a result of their own actions, has lost the right to any respect from Ukrainians. This is a bill amending the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and other Ukrainian legislative acts so that state awards can be revoked for popularising or propagandising the aggressor state or committing other unlawful actions against Ukraine.

This applies to those who received Ukrainian official awards such as the title of Hero of Ukraine, the Order of Merit, and others, but have chosen not to side with Ukraine – instead, they chose the enemy and now support Russia in one way or another, or even reside on its territory.

We need a legal mechanism to strip such individuals of all Ukrainian official awards and honorary titles. They deserve only one ‘title’: traitor. And their ‘reward’ will be accountability to Ukraine and to our people for everything they have done to undermine Ukraine, our state, and independence. I am requesting that the Verkhovna Rada [Parliament – ed.] review this law in the near future."

Details: Zelenskyy also signed a decree conferring state awards on 266 soldiers in various units of Ukraine’s defence forces.

