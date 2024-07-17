All Sections
Swiss foreign minister meets Russian counterpart to discuss Ukrainian Peace Summit

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 17 July 2024, 08:27
Swiss foreign minister meets Russian counterpart to discuss Ukrainian Peace Summit
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Source: Cassis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting took place in New York, where Lavrov had arrived on a visit because of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council.

Quote: "In the context of Russia’s UN Security Council presidency, I met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and informed him about the Ukrainian Peace Summit."

Background

  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also met with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in New York to discuss the progress of the agreements reached between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on 5 July in Moscow.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit.
  • Earlier, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, stated that Ukraine intends to hold its second Peace Summit before the end of this year.

Subjects: SwitzerlandLavrovpeace
Switzerland
Switzerland extends sanctions against Russia
Swiss think tank finds no evidence of large-scale smuggling of Western-supplied weapons from Ukraine – Politico
Swiss Parliament wants to allow indirect armament supplies to Ukraine
