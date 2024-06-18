All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Swiss Parliament wants to allow indirect armament supplies to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 18 June 2024, 17:28
Swiss Parliament wants to allow indirect armament supplies to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Committee for Security Policy of the National Council of Switzerland (lower chamber of the Parliament) has approved the propositions which will allow indirect armament exports to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Blick

Details: The proposition to adopt the changes to the Swiss Law on armament export which will allow indirect supplies of weapons to Ukraine was supported by 10 members of the Parliamentary Committee, 10 more were against it, 4 more abstained.

Advertisement:

The vote of Priska Seiler Graf, a representative of the Social-Democratic Party, was decisive. She stated at the press-conference that the majority of the committee members wanted to introduce changes to the current law which hinders the re-export of armament to Ukraine.

A corresponding draft law will be submitted for consideration by the National Council of Switzerland but it is unknown whether there will be enough votes to adopt it. Moreover, the Upper Chamber – the Council of States – must approve it as well.

In case the law is adopted, such countries as Germany, Denmark and Spain will be allowed to supply Ukraine with Swiss weapons in the future.

Advertisement:

Due to its neutrality and corresponding laws Switzerland does not send weapons to Ukraine directly, and the initiatives which could change this are being blocked.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Switzerlandweaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Switzerland
Russian "diplomat" in Switzerland tried to buy weapons shortly before Peace Summit
Another country has retracted its signature from Peace Summit communiqué
Switzerland seeks discussing Peace Summit with Russia and China
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: