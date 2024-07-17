Russian forces attack Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, injuring woman

The Russian military attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, injuring a woman who was on the street during the attack.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank at around 11:00.

As a result, a 48-year-old woman was injured. She was on the street at the time of the Ruscistʼs attack."

Details: Mrochko says the victim was hospitalised and diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the back of the head. The woman is being further examined.

Наслідки російської атаки по Дніпровському району Херсона.



Відео: голова Херсонської ОВА Олександр Прокудін pic.twitter.com/1HNokXtH0Z July 17, 2024

