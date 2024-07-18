All Sections
Von der Leyen names Ukraine's EU accession a priority for her second term

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 18 July 2024, 12:52
Von der Leyen names Ukraine's EU accession a priority for her second term
Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the integration of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans into the EU will be a priority during her second term.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen in an address at the European Parliament on Thursday, 18 July, as reported by European Pravda journalist

Von der Leyen described the invitation of countries to join the EU as a "moral, a historical, and a political responsibility," stating that "a larger Union will be a stronger Union."

The EU official promised to support candidate countries by working on investments and reforms, as well as integrating them into EU legal frameworks where possible.

"Accession will always be a merits-based process, and we will ensure that all countries are ready before joining. But completing our Union is also in our own core interest, and it will be a core priority for my commission," she said.

Von der Leyen added that the future of Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans lies within the EU.

"The Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia have made their free choice. They have chosen freedom over oppression; they have chosen democracy over dependency. And some of them are paying a very high price for this choice. So we must make our choice too and show steadfast commitment that their future will be free, prosperous, and within our European Union," she concluded.

Background:

  • The EU Council approved the negotiating frameworks for Ukraine and Moldova regarding the accession on 21 June, and the intergovernmental conferences that marked the start of negotiations with both countries took place on 25 June.

Subjects: EU
EU
