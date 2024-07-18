All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

MH17 investigation will be reopened if new information becomes available

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 July 2024, 16:54
MH17 investigation will be reopened if new information becomes available
Judges inspect the reconstruction of the destroyed MH17 plane as part of the trial. May 2021, the Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images

Digna van Butzelar, the head of the MH17 crash investigation team, told Ukrinform that the investigation into the crash would be reopened if new information becomes available, regardless of how much time passes.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Ukrinform

Details: In February 2023, the Joint Investigation Team investigating the downing of flight MH17 announced that the investigation would be suspended in light of the lack of evidence required to prosecute more suspects.

Advertisement:

Van Butzelar emphasised that an exhaustive investigation had been carried out based on the available information.

"We have done everything we could. But if new information comes in, we will start again. Everyone is still available and ready to continue working if there is new information," she said.

Van Butzelar also stressed that there is no timeframe for the emergence of new facts.

Advertisement:

"We cannot go any further now. But when we get new information, we will move forward again," she said.

Background:

  • On 17 November 2022, the District Court of The Hague sentenced Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko to life imprisonment in absentia for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine’s Donbas and ordered their arrest. The court ruled that they must pay more than €16 million of compensation to the relatives of the victims.
  • Russia has refused to extradite the three people involved in the downing of MH17, but Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof promised to fight to put Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko behind bars on the tenth anniversary of the crash.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NetherlandsRussia
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Netherlands
Netherlands says it will give F-16 jets to Ukraine "in the near future"
Dutch prosecutors fine company that helped Russians in building Kerch Bridge
Netherlands to give €300 million more for arming Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: