Over 100 combat clashes over the past day: Ukraine's General Staff reports on the hottest areas

There have been 107 combat clashes on the line of contact since the beginning of the day on 18 July. The military consider the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk fronts to be the most intense.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 22:00

Quote: "Over the last 24 hours, the enemy has launched two missile attacks using three missiles, 54 airstrikes (using 65 guided aerial bombs) and 411 kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy fired almost 3,000 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Kharkiv front, the enemy conducted eight attacks near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. All the attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Based on preliminary estimates, the aggressor's losses today amount to 72 servicemen (killed and wounded), and our troops have destroyed three artillery systems, an armoured personnel carrier, six vehicles, three pieces of special equipment and 11 UAVs, and have damaged five artillery systems and three cars.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance to Ukrainian positions near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Pishchane during the day. Six of the enemy's attacks were successfully repelled by the defence forces. The fighting continues.

On the Lyman front, the enemy conducted 13 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Four combat clashes are still ongoing; all the others were stopped by our troops. The Russian occupiers’ losses are being established."

Details: On the Siversk front, the Russians made five unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defences during the day in the areas of Pereizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian activity resulted in five combat clashes. Five attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and Novomarkove were stopped.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New-York. 16 attacks were repelled, the Russians had no success, and fighting continues in two locations.

The Russians were the most active on the Pokrovsk front today. In total, since the beginning of the day, they have made 22 attempts to break into Ukrainian defences in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka. Fifteen of the attacks were repelled, and seven combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, Russia attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times. Russian troops were the most active in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka.

The Russians launched six unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions on the Orikhiv front near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to try to push our units out of their positions.

