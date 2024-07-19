Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts

A total of 130 combat clashes have been recorded on the front line over the past day, with Russian forces being most active on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 July

Quote: "According to updated information, the enemy launched three missile strikes, using four missiles, and 73 airstrikes, using 101 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. [The enemy] also fired 4,675 times, including 139 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 16 clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, two command posts, two air defence systems, four radar stations and electronic warfare stations belonging to the Russians at night.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive and assault operations. A total of 12 combat clashes occurred, all near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The Russians actively used bomber aircraft for strikes.

On the Kupiansk front, 11 attacks occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assault actions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled five Russian assault actions. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Pereizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences. The Russians, supported by aircraft, concentrated their main efforts near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 Russians assaults and attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. The Russians did not succeed.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to try to push Ukraine’s defence forces units from their positions. Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults.

Support UP or become our patron!