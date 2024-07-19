Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces are deploying small infantry groups without armour, utilising motorbikes near the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the Orikhove front.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 19 July

Quote: "I would like to focus separately on the events near the village of Mala Tokmachka, where the enemy is using tactics (interesting to some, but generally familiar)... they are launching attacks with small infantry groups without using armoured vehicles, but on motorcycles."

Details: Lykhovii noted that the Russians launched four attacks in the area over the past 24 hours, two of which involved the use of several motorcycles. Ukrainian troops destroyed three Russian motorcycles in one of these assault attempts, killing the riders.

