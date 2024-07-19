All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Union allocates grant of €100 million to Ukrainian national power company

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 July 2024, 13:17
European Union allocates grant of €100 million to Ukrainian national power company

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian national power company, and Lorenz Gessner, Head of the KfW Representative Office in Ukraine, have signed an agreement worth €100 million.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo

Details: The European Commission has authorised KfW to allocate funds from the EU's special budget programme, Ukraine Investment Facility, to Ukrenergo.

Advertisement:

The allocated funds will be used:

  • For the modernisation of high-voltage substations in the western oblasts of Ukraine and the development of interconnectors connecting Ukraine with the power system of continental Europe
  • For repair and recovery of equipment destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks at high-voltage substations, as well as procurement and delivery of new equipment;
  • For measures to strengthen the physical protection of Ukrenergoʼs substations.

This grant is the second phase of the targeted programme Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Ukraine's Electricity Transmission Infrastructure.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 11 June, Ukrenergo signed a €15 million agreement with KfW on the first phase of the programme during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.
  • Estonia has decided to donate equipment from Narva power plants to Ukraine.
  • Lithuanian company Ignitis Gamyba is donating equipment from the Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUaid for Ukrainepower
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
EU
Von der Leyen names Ukraine's EU accession a priority for her second term
EU gives preliminary approval for €4.2bn in financial support for Ukraine
European Council president tells Orbán he has no EU mandate to hold talks on war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: