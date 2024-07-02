All Sections
Woman killed in Kherson by Russian attack, number of casualties increases

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 13:00
Photo: Police

Eight people have been injured and one woman has been killed in a Russian attack in Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight people were injured in the recent Russian bombardment of Kherson.

Unfortunately, the Russian army killed a 54-year-old woman. My condolences to the family and friends..."

Details: Prokudin said that utility workers came under attack in the central part of the city. A 63-year-old employee sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. Her colleague, a 53-year-old woman, was diagnosed with a concussion, blast and brain injuries.

Also, a 54-year-old man is currently in hospital with contusion, blast and brain injuries. 

Two men were injured in the yards of their homes in the Korabelnyi district of the city.

A man, 80, sustained a contusion and shrapnel wounds to the chest, arm and leg, as well as explosive and brain injuries. A 65-year-old man from Kherson was diagnosed with a contusion, blast and brain injuries.

Two other injured, a man, 52, and a woman, 56, came to hospital on their own with explosive injuries.

All the injured are under the supervision of Kherson doctors and are being provided with the necessary medical care, Prokudin said.

