Belarus may release seriously ill political prisoners

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has hinted that some of his "current opponents" may soon be released.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA

Quote from Lukashenko: "Don't be surprised if some seriously ill (as they are being described) prisoners are released in a few days. They didn’t manage to flee and are now in prison. They were intent on destroying the country in 2020." [The 2020–2021 Belarusian protests were a series of mass political demonstrations and protests against the Belarusian government and President Alexander Lukashenko. In response to the protests, a number of relatively small pro-government rallies were held – ed.]

Details: According to Lukashenko, these people are seriously ill. Most of them are suffering from cancer.

"We are treating everyone humanely," Lukashenko said.

As of late May, the Viasna Human Rights Centre reported that there are more than 90 political prisoners in poor health in Belarus. There are also 65 political prisoners over the age of 60, many of whom have serious health problems.

As of 2 July, 1,409 people were recognised as political prisoners in Belarus.

Lukashenko hinted in the spring that the Belarusian security services could put pressure on opponents of Lukashenko's regime who have gone abroad by taking measures against members of their families who are still in Belarus.

