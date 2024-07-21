All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovak PM raises concerns with Ukrainian counterpart over suspension of Russian oil transit

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 July 2024, 09:17
Slovak PM raises concerns with Ukrainian counterpart over suspension of Russian oil transit
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: getty images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on 20 July.

Source: Slovak news agency TASR, citing the Slovak government's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his conversation with Shmyhal, Fico criticised the inclusion of the Russian energy giant Lukoil in the sanctions list, as its oil was also used by Slovak refinery Slovnaft.

Advertisement:

According to Fico, these sanctions are "meaningless" as, from his point of view, they do not harm Russia but mainly some EU member states.

"Slovakia doesn't intend to be a hostage to Ukrainian-Russian relations, and the decision of the Ukrainian president means that the Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a member of the Hungarian MOL group, will receive 40 percent less oil than it needs for processing. It will have an impact not only on the Slovak market, but it may also lead to the halt of deliveries of Slovnaft-produced oil to Ukraine, while these make up almost one tenth of the entire Ukrainian consumption," the Slovak prime minister said.

The Slovak government office stated that Fico has been discussing the issue with relevant cabinet members and MOL representatives for several days.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier this week, the Slovak Ministry of Economy confirmed that Russian oil transit had been halted.
  • The ministry stated that while Lukoil supplied part of the oil to Slovnaft, the refinery obtained Russian oil from other suppliers and has placed orders with alternative sources.
  • On 18 July, Slovakia and Hungary stated that Ukraine had suspended the transit of Lukoil oil.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called Ukraine's suspension of Lukoil's oil transit to Hungary "incomprehensible and unacceptable" and wants to raise the issue at a meeting of the Council of the European Union.
  • Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, though they were limited, affecting only capital withdrawal, trade restrictions, and bans on involvement in state property privatisation or leasing.
  • In June 2024, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a transit ban.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shmyhaloil
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Shmyhal
Ukraine determined to seize all frozen Russian assets, claims US$50 billion is just the beginning
Ukraine's First Deputy PM Svyrydenko may replace PM Shmyhal – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Families affected by attack on Okhmatdyt will receive payments – Ukrainian government
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: