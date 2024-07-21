Ukrainian Skapintsev helps New York defeat Atlanta in NBA Summer League – video

In an NBA Summer League encounter, New York, featuring Ukrainian Dmytro Skapintsev, has defeated Atlanta.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The final score was 90-82. The 26-year-old Ukrainian played 12 minutes, scoring 9 points (3/5 from the field and 3/4 from the foul line) and 4 rebounds.

The NBA Summer League is usually held in the off-season, where clubs test the skills of newly drafted players, young prospects and possible team hopefuls.

Skapintsev first appeared in the NBA with the Knicks in December. He had two matches where he was not marked for his game. In early January, the Ukrainian was removed from the team.

He finished the season with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League regular season.

