Russians target Nikopol district with flechette rounds – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on the settlement in Marhanets hromada of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 21 July. Photo: Nikopol District Military Administration

On Saturday 21 July, the Russians fired on the settlement in Marhanets hromada of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with tube artillery deploying flechette rounds, ammo loaded with thousands of metal projectiles (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Many shells hit a school, causing severe damage, although no one was injured.

This time, the invaders deployed gunfire with flechettes to carry out shelling. These are artillery rounds that contain approximately seven or nine thousand (depending on calibre) short, sharp arrows capable of causing severe injuries and killing people.

Photo: Nikopol District Military Administration

Once again, while shelling the settlement where civilian residents live, the invaders used ammunition designed for targeting as many people as possible."

Details: However, Yevtushenko stressed that since the start of the full-scale invasion, similar metal projectiles were found in almost all coastal settlements.



