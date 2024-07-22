All Sections
Ukraine to receive 100,000 more rounds of ammunition over next two months – Czech Foreign Minister

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 July 2024, 13:02
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Photo: Getty Images

Before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said that another 100,000 rounds of ammunition would be delivered to Ukraine in July and August as part of the Czech initiative.

Source: European Pravda with reference to České noviny

Details: Lipavský stressed that 18 countries have joined the initiative so far, and 15 of them have already fulfilled their promises and made contributions.

Lipavský added that this means that there are enough funds to deliver 500,000 pieces of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of the year.

"During July and August, we will send 100,000 additional rounds of ammunition. We are now looking for money to buy more ammunition to continue the initiative in 2025. This year, we could deliver up to 800,000 rounds of ammunition if we had the money," Lipavský said.

He said that the Czech side is in daily contact with its Ukrainian partners, who greatly appreciate the initiative.

Lipavský also noted that Russia is trying to disrupt the initiative, and that is why Czechia does not disclose where it receives the ammunition from.

Background:

  • In late June, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the first shipment of ammunition under the Czech initiative had arrived in Ukraine some time ago. 
  • At the time, Defence Minister Jana Černochová clarified that it was 50,000 units of ammunition, and the goal was to supply 500,000 units of ammunition to Ukraine this year. This amount is currently financially secured. The first part of 180,000 units of ammunition is financed by a German contribution.
  • Earlier it was reported that the Czech initiative was capable of providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month.

Subjects: CzechiaEUaid for Ukraineweapons
