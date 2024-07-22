Military training in UK: Ukrainians learn how to fire triple missiles three times faster than sound – photos
Monday, 22 July 2024, 21:54
The Armed Forces of the UK have been training Ukrainian recruits on the Starstreak air defence system.
Source: Ukraine's General Staff citing the Ministry of Defence and the Permanent Joint Headquarters of the UK Armed Forces
Details: The Starstreak is a British man-portable air defence system, a short-range portable system optimised to provide protection against airborne threats.
The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times with its three-dart-like projectile system.
The report says the training will help Ukrainian recruits defend their skies from Russian aircraft.
