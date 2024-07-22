Military training in UK: Ukrainians learn how to fire triple missiles three times faster than sound – photos

The Armed Forces of the UK have been training Ukrainian recruits on the Starstreak air defence system.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff citing the Ministry of Defence and the Permanent Joint Headquarters of the UK Armed Forces

Details: The Starstreak is a British man-portable air defence system, a short-range portable system optimised to provide protection against airborne threats.

The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times with its three-dart-like projectile system.

The report says the training will help Ukrainian recruits defend their skies from Russian aircraft.

