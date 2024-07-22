All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Military training in UK: Ukrainians learn how to fire triple missiles three times faster than sound – photos

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 22 July 2024, 21:54
Military training in UK: Ukrainians learn how to fire triple missiles three times faster than sound – photos
Air defence training with Starstreak systems. Photo: General Staff

The Armed Forces of the UK have been training Ukrainian recruits on the Starstreak air defence system.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff citing the Ministry of Defence and the Permanent Joint Headquarters of the UK Armed Forces

Details: The Starstreak is a British man-portable air defence system, a short-range portable system optimised to provide protection against airborne threats.

Advertisement:

The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times with its three-dart-like projectile system.

The report says the training will help Ukrainian recruits defend their skies from Russian aircraft.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UK
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
UK
UK to provide £2bn loan support for Ukraine's defence industry: agreement signed
Zelenskyy urges UK PM to 'show leadership' and lift ban on strikes deep into Russia – photo
UK will double down on support for Ukraine, PM promises Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: