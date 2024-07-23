Russia loses another 1,220 soldiers during one day
Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 07:30
Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 57 artillery systems and 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 568,980 (+1,220) military personnel;
- 8,288 (+4) tanks;
- 16,000 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 15,694 (+57) artillery systems;
- 1,125 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 901 (+1) air defence systems;
- 362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,511 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs
- 2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,202 (+64) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,640 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!