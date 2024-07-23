All Sections
Russia loses another 1,220 soldiers during one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 July 2024, 07:30
Russia loses another 1,220 soldiers during one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 57 artillery systems and 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past day. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 568,980 (+1,220) military personnel;
  • 8,288 (+4) tanks;
  • 16,000 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 15,694 (+57) artillery systems;
  • 1,125 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 901 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,511 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs
  • 2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,202 (+64) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,640 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

