Russia loses another 1,220 soldiers during one day

Russia has lost 1,220 soldiers killed and wounded, 57 artillery systems and 20 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 568,980 (+1,220) military personnel;

8,288 (+4) tanks;

16,000 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

15,694 (+57) artillery systems;

1,125 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

901 (+1) air defence systems;

362 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,511 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs

2,401 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,202 (+64) vehicles and tankers;

2,640 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

