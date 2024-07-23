Ukraine's Education Ministry announces school programme for Defence of Ukraine subject

High school students will study drone control, OSINT and shooting at Defence of Ukraine lessons. Photo: OLEKSII.CHUMACHENKO/DEPOSITPHOTOS

Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science (MES) has announced a new curriculum for the Defence of Ukraine subject for students in grades 10-11.

Source: press service of MES

Details: The curriculum includes the study of drone control, information security, navigation, open source intelligence (OSINT) and psychological resilience. Field exercises or training sessions will be held to reinforce the skills.

The 10th grade curriculum will include the basics of national security and defence, weapons and military equipment, as well as the principles of command and planning. Particular attention will be paid to practical skills such as terrain orienteering, engineering fortifications and marksmanship training.

The curriculum of the 11th grade students will focus on the development of military technologies, information security and deepening knowledge of first aid. High school students will also learn methods of protecting civilians in crisis situations and how to defend the country.

The course will be held once a month. For this purpose, specially equipped centres will be set up with computer simulators for controlling drones, interactive shooting simulators and first aid training tools.

More than 100 coaches have already been trained and are ready to share their knowledge with teachers from different Ukrainian oblasts.

Quote: "The curriculum update is aimed at developing important life skills: from first aid to understanding modern technology. We pay special attention to the development of civic consciousness and a system of values that will help our children become responsible members of society," said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

The Ministry of Education and Science hopes that the new Defence of Ukraine course will help students become better prepared and more conscious citizens.

Background: Earlier, we reported that the government has allocated UAH 1.65 billion (US$39 million) to purchase equipment for the updated Defence of Ukraine course.

