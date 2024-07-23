Zelenskyy speaks with Estonia’s new prime minister soon after he takes office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Kristen Michal, who was voted to become Estonia’s new prime minister on Monday, 22 July, on Michal’s first day in office.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Michal for Estonia’s military support for Ukraine, which, he said, "is long-term and strategic and sets a great example for our partners".

Zelenskyy said that Michal assured him that his government would continue supporting Ukraine on its path to the European Union and NATO.

Zelenskyy and Michal also "discussed continuing [Ukraine and Estonia’s] cooperation, in particular between our defence firms, and agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity," according to Zelenskyy.

The new Estonian government, headed by Prime Minister Kristen Michal, took the oath of office on the morning of Tuesday, 23 July.

Eight ministers from the previous government (which was headed by Kaja Kallas), including Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur and Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna, whose roles are particularly crucial for Ukraine, retained their positions.

Estonia’s new Prime Minister Kristen Michal has said that his government woudl continue supporting Ukraine until it defeats Russia.

