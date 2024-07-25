All Sections
Electricity consumption in Ukraine drops by 6%

Economichna PravdaThursday, 25 July 2024, 12:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

As of the morning of 25 July, electricity consumption rate in Ukraine is 6% lower than the forecasted level (excluding restrictions) for the morning of Thursday, 18 July.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company

At the same time, the power deficit has also decreased – one of the blocks at a nuclear power plant has returned to operation after repairs, and sunny weather along with moderate temperatures is contributing to increased electricity production at solar power stations, the message reads.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 25 July, scheduled hourly power outages will only be in effect for six hours: from 16:00 to 22:00, affecting one queue (Ukrenergo defines a "queue" as a group of consumers and businesses using a specific amount of megawatts. The Dispatch Centre sets the number of queues needed across oblasts to address energy deficits. Critical infrastructure and industrial companies that import over 80% of their energy cannot be disconnected, according to a Ukrainian Cabinet resolution – ed.). 
  • The reduction in restrictions has been made possible by a significant decrease in the energy system deficit

Note. Consumers in each oblast, who are not part of the critical infrastructure list, are divided into six queues. Implementing restrictions for three queues means that hourly power outage schedules apply to half of the consumers in each oblast. Four queues mean restrictions for up to 70% of consumers in each oblast.

When regional power distribution agencies implement one queue of outage schedules, it results in four hours of restrictions per day; two shifts mean eight hours of restrictions; three shifts mean 12 hours of restrictions; and four shifts result in more than 12 hours of restrictions.

The way this load is distributed throughout the day and the duration of each scheduled power outage is the responsibility of the regional power distribution agencies.

Subjects: energypowerUkraine
