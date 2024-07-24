All Sections
One more nuclear power unit taken out of repair in Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:58
One more nuclear power unit taken out of repair in Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers have repaired another nuclear power plant (NPP) unit, which will increase the amount of electricity in the system.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy

Quote: "One of the nuclear power units at one of the NPPs has been connected to the power grid after the planned repairs were completed ahead of schedule."

The Ministry of Energy reports that this will significantly affect the stability of the power system and reduce the existing electricity shortage.

Why this is important: Every day, Russia attacks Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, including power generation and power supply facilities. The first such attacks began in the autumn of 2022. As a result, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system of Ukraine, and power outage schedules have been introduced for Ukrainian residents.

Background:

  • Energy companies have cancelled scheduled power outages for Wednesday, 24 July across the country until 16:00.
  • Ukrainians are being advised to prepare for the next winter, when they are likely to face energy shortages as well. 

