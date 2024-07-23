All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian energy company DTEK loses 90% of power generation due to Russian attacks but plans to restore much of it by October

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 July 2024, 18:21
Ukrainian energy company DTEK loses 90% of power generation due to Russian attacks but plans to restore much of it by October
Stock photo: Getty Images

The DTEK energy company, Ukraine's largest private investor in the energy sector, plans to restore 60-70% of power generation, which it lost as a result of large-scale Russian attacks in the spring 2024, by October.

Source: Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of the DTEK energy holding, at the forum Future of Ukrainian Energy. Dialogues with NV

Quote: "We have lost 90% of power generation but we are planning to restore 60-70% of it. We will use our own funds, as well as the cost of old equipment, withdrawn from power plants in Europe, for this cause."

Advertisement:

Sakharuk revealed that there is not a single roof or a wall at DTEK power plants. Due to low temperatures even the repaired equipment will not operate.

He notes that so far donors are not ready to fund the restoration of the facilities even though it’s an urgent need to facilitate a proper operation of power plants and it is equal to almost 70% of the total cost of complete restoration. Sakharuk estimates the price of current repairs to be US$350-400 million.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The DTEK Energo company states that all the power plants damaged as a result of combat action can be repaired but it may take years.
  • Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that the Burshtynska Thermal power Plant, severely damaged during Russian attacks, is beyond repairs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyDTEK
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
energy
Türkiye to help Ukraine recover its energy system
European Investment Bank to approve €250 million aid package for Ukraine's energy sector soon
Ukraine's foreign minister urges EU counterparts to help rebuild Ukraine's energy sector
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: