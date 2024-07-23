Ukrainian energy company DTEK loses 90% of power generation due to Russian attacks but plans to restore much of it by October

The DTEK energy company, Ukraine's largest private investor in the energy sector, plans to restore 60-70% of power generation, which it lost as a result of large-scale Russian attacks in the spring 2024, by October.

Source: Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of the DTEK energy holding, at the forum Future of Ukrainian Energy. Dialogues with NV

Quote: "We have lost 90% of power generation but we are planning to restore 60-70% of it. We will use our own funds, as well as the cost of old equipment, withdrawn from power plants in Europe, for this cause."

Sakharuk revealed that there is not a single roof or a wall at DTEK power plants. Due to low temperatures even the repaired equipment will not operate.

He notes that so far donors are not ready to fund the restoration of the facilities even though it’s an urgent need to facilitate a proper operation of power plants and it is equal to almost 70% of the total cost of complete restoration. Sakharuk estimates the price of current repairs to be US$350-400 million.

Background:

The DTEK Energo company states that all the power plants damaged as a result of combat action can be repaired but it may take years.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that the Burshtynska Thermal power Plant, severely damaged during Russian attacks, is beyond repairs.

