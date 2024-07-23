It's not possible to reconstruct all damaged Ukrainian power facilities before winter – energy advisor

Yurii Boiko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's largest state-run power distribution company, has said that it will not be possible to reconstruct all the power facilities damaged by the Russians before the start of the heating season, which in Ukraine typically begins in the autumn.

Source: Boiko at the forum Future of Ukrainian Energy. Dialogues with NV

Details: "It’s quite obvious that it will not be possible to fully restore what has been damaged or destroyed before the heating season," Boiko said.

He noted that preparations for the winter are significantly different from those made two years ago, as the scale of the damage to the energy sector is enormous.

"I still can’t explain how the equipment at some of the facilities is still working. But at many plants that have been repeatedly damaged, we’ve managed to bring some of the equipment back into operation," he added.

Background: DTEK, Ukraine's largest private investor in the energy sector, plans to restore 60-70% of the generation capacity it lost due to large-scale Russian attacks in the spring of 2024 by October.

