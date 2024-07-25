All Sections
Zelenskyy: It is important that foreign investments start working in defence production

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 July 2024, 20:42
Zelenskyy: It is important that foreign investments start working in defence production
Photo: President’s Office 

In his evening address on 25 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that foreign funds must be used effectively in defence manufacturing.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 25 July 

Quote: "It is evident that the [defence] sector is becoming entirely different—stronger and more efficient. It is crucial that foreign funds have finally started to work noticeably and effectively in defence production, which is a significant achievement for us. Not only the state budget funds but also partner investments in defence production in Ukraine. Today, we have also decided on the updated tasks for Ukroboronprom [a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine] and our missile specialists. In many areas, we now have not just potential or some specific results but also supplies to meet the needs of the Defence and Security Forces – growing supplies. Additionally, we are preparing steps to increase the quantity and quality of our long-range drones. Ukraine will always be able to defend its interests."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that he spoke with Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries. His assessment: "There are good results. Many different aspects were discussed, including our armoured vehicles, drones, and artillery." He also met with officials in charge of state-owned firms.

Quote: "Those that were once unprofitable or not always controlled by our state. Now they work exactly as they should. And they give money to the state budget. These are tens of billions of hryvnias that strengthen Ukraine."

