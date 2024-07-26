Russian vessel enters Finnish territorial waters

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the unauthorised entry of a Russian vessel into the country's territorial waters.

Source: European Pravda, citing Finnish Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry reported that it suspects the Russian vessel of a territorial violation in Finland's maritime area in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland on the afternoon of Friday, 26 July.

Quote: "The Border Guard is investigating this incident and will provide further information as the investigation progresses."

Background:

The last recorded territorial violation occurred on 10 June, when four Russian aircraft entered Finnish airspace.

The investigation into that incident was terminated after two weeks due to a lack of evidence of a crime.

