Russian vessel enters Finnish territorial waters

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 July 2024, 17:11
Russian vessel enters Finnish territorial waters
Stock photo: Unsplash

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the unauthorised entry of a Russian vessel into the country's territorial waters.

Source: European Pravda, citing Finnish Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry reported that it suspects the Russian vessel of a territorial violation in Finland's maritime area in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland on the afternoon of Friday, 26 July.

Quote: "The Border Guard is investigating this incident and will provide further information as the investigation progresses."

Background

  • The last recorded territorial violation occurred on 10 June, when four Russian aircraft entered Finnish airspace. 
  • The investigation into that incident was terminated after two weeks due to a lack of evidence of a crime.

Subjects: RussiaFinland
