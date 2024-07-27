2024 Summer Olympic Games open in Paris – photos, video

The official opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games has taken place in Paris.

Details: For the first time in history, the opening ceremony took place outside the Olympic stadium. It started off with athletes from the 206 participating countries sailing down the River Seine in the heart of Paris on boats.

The Ukrainian team. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian athletes took part in the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony and sang the famous Ukrainian song, Chervona Ruta. Tennis player Elina Svitolina and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk were the flag bearers.

Legendary athletes such as former footballer Zinedine Zidane and tennis player Rafael Nadal participated in the Olympic torch relay.

Many famous athletes and celebrities, including Ukrainian track and field athlete Serhii Bubka, rapper Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams and others, also took part in the Olympic torch relay.

Rafael Nadal raises the Olympic Flame into the Parisian night sky. 🔥



The Olympic Torch Relay is almost complete. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/XTHObVtImm — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

The Olympic flame was lit by two three-time Olympic champions: track and field sprinter Marie-José Pérec and judoka Teddy Riner. Instead of the usual cauldron, the fire took the form of a balloon as a tribute to the first hydrogen-filled balloon flight, which took place in Paris in 1783.

The lighting of the Olympic flame Photo: Getty Images

The Olympic flame in the form of a balloon Photo: Getty Images

Background: The 2024 Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August. 10,714 athletes will compete for 329 sets of medals.

