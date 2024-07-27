All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

2024 Summer Olympic Games open in Paris – photos, video

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 July 2024, 02:00
2024 Summer Olympic Games open in Paris – photos, video
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The official opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games has taken place in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: For the first time in history, the opening ceremony took place outside the Olympic stadium. It started off with athletes from the 206 participating countries sailing down the River Seine in the heart of Paris on boats.

Advertisement:
 
The Ukrainian team.
Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian athletes took part in the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony and sang the famous Ukrainian song, Chervona Ruta. Tennis player Elina Svitolina and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk were the flag bearers.

Legendary athletes such as former footballer Zinedine Zidane and tennis player Rafael Nadal participated in the Olympic torch relay.

Many famous athletes and celebrities, including Ukrainian track and field athlete Serhii Bubka, rapper Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams and others, also took part in the Olympic torch relay.

Advertisement:

The Olympic flame was lit by two three-time Olympic champions: track and field sprinter Marie-José Pérec and judoka Teddy Riner. Instead of the usual cauldron, the fire took the form of a balloon as a tribute to the first hydrogen-filled balloon flight, which took place in Paris in 1783.

 
The lighting of the Olympic flame
Photo: Getty Images
 
The Olympic flame in the form of a balloon
Photo: Getty Images

Background: The 2024 Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August. 10,714 athletes will compete for 329 sets of medals.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
sport
Ukrainian women advance to final in quadruple sculls at rowing
Olympic Games-2024: Ukrainian athletes to compete for medals in 4 disciplines on 27 July
Ukrainian tennis player elected as Ukraine's flag bearer at Olympic opening ceremony
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: