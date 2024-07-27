All Sections
Ukrainian delegation sings traditional song at Olympics opening ceremony in Paris – video

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 July 2024, 03:24
Ukrainian delegation sings traditional song at Olympics opening ceremony in Paris – video
Photo: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

The Ukrainian athletes' delegation has taken part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian Olympians sang their country’s famous song, Chervona Ruta, as they sailed down the River Seine on a boat.

Ukraine’s flag bearers this year were tennis player Elina Svitolina and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk.

Background: The world’s main sporting event, held every four years, will take place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. Ukraine will be represented by 140 athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, competing in 25 sports. However, there are only 124 licences, making this the smallest Ukrainian representation in the history of the summer Games since Ukraine began competing as an independent nation in 1996.

