Ukrainian tennis player elected as Ukraine's flag bearer at Olympic opening ceremony

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 July 2024, 14:41
Ukrainian tennis player elected as Ukraine's flag bearer at Olympic opening ceremony
Elina Svitolina. Stock photo: Steven Paston, Getty Images

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has been elected as the flag bearer of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Elina Svitolina, in a comment for Suspilne.Sport, reports Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 will take place on Friday, 26 July. It starts at 20:30 Kyiv time.

It is not yet known whether Svitolina will carry the flag herself or in a pair with someone else.

Background:

  • Olena Kostevych (shooting) and Bohdan Nikishyn (fencing) carried the Ukrainian flag at the last Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo. This was the first time that two athletes carried the Ukrainian flag at the opening ceremony.
  • It should be noted that Svitolina won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. Earlier, it became known who Elina will play in the first round of the singles tournament in Paris.

