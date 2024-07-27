Olympic Games-2024: Ukrainian athletes to compete for medals in 4 disciplines on 27 July
Ukrainian athletes will compete for medals in four disciplines on 27 July, the first day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: Judoka Dilshot Khalmatov in the weight category up to 60 kg; épée fencers Vlada Kharkova, Olena Kryvytska and Feybi Bezhura in individual competitions; Yuliia Biriukova will start in the road cycling individual time trial; as well as Viktoriia Kesar and Hanna Pysmenska will compete in the synchronised three-metre springboard diving final.
In total, 22 Ukrainians will start on the first day. The Ukrainian national football team will also play its second match in the football tournament.
Background: Ukraine will be represented by 140 athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. They will compete in 25 sports.
