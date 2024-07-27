All Sections
Robot that can evacuate two wounded people at once put into production

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 July 2024, 12:09
Robot that can evacuate two wounded people at once put into production
Robot. Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced that a robot which can transport two wounded people at once has been put into mass production.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram

Details: The Ratel H robot, designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, was developed by members of the Brave1 platform, which brings together innovative companies for Ukraine's defence. It can carry 400+ kg of live load, so it is capable of transporting several people at once.

Thanks to its design, it can move over challenging terrain, operates quietly so it is invisible to the enemy, and is equipped with night cameras to perform tasks effectively in low visibility and at night. 

Quote from Fedorov: "It is used for various tasks and can be equipped with an electronic warfare device, a mobile observation post, a combat module or a demining unit.

The system is equipped with satellite communications, so the operator can control it at a very long distance.

Ratel H has already been field-tested and put into mass production. The military is using it and giving positive feedback. 

Technology is our asymmetric response to the enemy. The more of it we have at the line of contact, the fewer enemies we have."

Subjects: weaponsFedorov
