Su-34 crashes near Russia’s Volgograd – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 July 2024, 15:19
Photos: Baza

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft crashed in Volgograd Oblast while performing a scheduled training flight; the crew ejected.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Baza

Details: Russian authorities state that the pilots' lives are not in danger. 

The preliminary cause of the fighter jet's crash is technical malfunction. 

Residents are posting photos and videos of smoke over the forest near the city.

 

Subjects: Russiaaircraft
