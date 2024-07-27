All Sections
Russian landmine tears off man's leg in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 July 2024, 15:52
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A 42-year-old man was injured by stepping on a Russian landmine near the river and is now in critical condition in the hospital in Bobrovyi Kut in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: He sustained a traumatic amputation of his foot, shrapnel wounds to his hands, and blast injuries. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, the Russians attacked Bilozerka hromada, injuring a 67-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with severe blast injuries and a chest wound; his condition is reported as critical (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Support UP or become our patron!

