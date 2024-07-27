Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast village, killing woman
Saturday, 27 July 2024, 19:46
A civilian woman was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Moskalivka in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Enemy forces shelled the village of Moskalivka in Chuhuiv district around 17:00 [Kyiv time]. A private house was damaged.
Sadly, a woman, aged around 70, was killed. Information about her is being confirmed."
Details: The available information suggests that four private houses were damaged in the attack.
