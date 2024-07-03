Trump talks to Putin about how much Ukrainian territory Russia can keep – Politico

Two national security experts with ties to likely US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have said that Trump is in talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about how much Ukrainian territory Moscow can keep.

Source: Politico

Details: It is stated in the article that Trump is mulling over a deal under which NATO would not expand eastward, particularly into Ukraine and Georgia, and is in talks with Putin about "how much Ukrainian territory Moscow can keep".

In addition, the article states that Trump not only expects European countries to dramatically increase their spending on NATO when he becomes president (a major claim of his when he was president), but also to undertake what Dan Caldwell, a defence expert familiar with the thinking among Trump's national security advisers, describes as a "radical reorientation" of NATO.

Quote: "In truth, Trump would be unlikely to quit NATO outright, according to interviews with former Trump national security officials and defence experts who are likely to serve in a second Trump term. But even if he doesn’t formally leave the organisation, that doesn’t mean NATO would survive a second Trump term intact."

Background:

Earlier, there was information that Trump had said in private conversations that he could end Russia's war against Ukraine by forcing Ukraine to give up occupied Crimea and Donbas.

