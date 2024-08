Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has been operating in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Kharkiv Oblast – air defence is responding to a reconnaissance UAV!"

Details: In addition, increased activity of Russian tactical aircraft on the eastern front and a threat of the use of aerial weapons were recorded.

