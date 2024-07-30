Fourth Finnish volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

The fourth Finnish volunteer soldier who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been killed in Ukraine during his combat task.

Source: Sodan Kokeneet ry (Association of Finnish Combatants) told this to Yle portal, European Pravda reports

Details: The Finnish volunteer was killed in mid-July north of Donetsk, the Association said. The fighter's family have been notified of his death. The information was also confirmed by the Finnish authorities.

The executive director of Sodan Kokeneet ry, Juha Kreus, told Yle that the association is cooperating with the Finnish and Ukrainian authorities and has received permission from the family to publish information about the fallen warrior.

The media reports that four Finns who fought for the Ukrainian state have been killed in action so far.

The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry's consular service, Jussi Tanner, told Yle in February that about 20-30 Finns were fighting on the Ukrainian battlefield. The media had previously reported that there could be up to fifty of them.

It was reported that the first volunteer from Slovakia may have been killed in action in Ukraine.

