All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian boxer defeats Hungarian opponent at Paris Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 22:26
Ukrainian boxer defeats Hungarian opponent at Paris Olympics
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak has defeated Hungary’s Pylyp Akilov at the start of the Olympic boxing tournament in the men’s 80 kg weight class.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian got off to a good start, seizing the centre of the ring and trying out various combinations. The Hungarian coped well with Khyzhniak's attack and countered. His tactics were successful and he won the round with a score of 3-2.

The Ukrainian took the initiative again in the second three minutes, as he was physically superior and managed to take the round.

Advertisement:

Khyzhniak won the last round as well, as he was able to put pressure on Akilov and finally claimed victory by the judges’ split decision.

Khyzhniak's next fight will take place on 2 August.

It is worth mentioning that Pylyp Akilov was actually born in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. He was in Mariupol when Russia started its military offensive on 24 February 2022. However, he managed to leave Ukraine for Europe via Russia and has been representing Hungary since 2023.

Advertisement:

As well as Khyzhniak, Ukraine is represented in boxing by 20-year-old Aider Abduraimov (57 kg), who will fight Bulgaria’s Javier Ibáñez Díaz on 31 July. In addition, Ukraine's Dmytro Lovchynskyi previously suffered a first-round knockout defeat to the Australian Teremoana Junior.

Earlier, Oleksandr Usyk met with the Ukrainian Olympic boxing team, handing out envelopes filled with cash prizes, and promised to award the team very substantial prize money for Paris medals out of his own pocket.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sportUkraineFrance
Advertisement:

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

Ukraine has to destroy Russian air defence to use F-16s – ISW

Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins gold in high jump at 2024 Olympics, Herashchenko secures bronze

All News
sport
Ukraine's Marta Kostiuk defeats world’s 8th best tennis player at 2024 Olympics quarterfinals
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan: I've dreamed of 5 Olympic medals symbolising 5 Olympic rings
13 Ukrainian athletes to perform on fourth Olympic Day
RECENT NEWS
14:45
UK Defence Intelligence assesses Russian law obliging new citizens to register for military service
13:51
Lithuanian Foreign Minister explains his surprise by calls not to punish "ordinary Russians" with sanctions
13:31
Ukrainian artist Hapchynska sells portrait of Defence Intelligence chief Budanov for US$6,000
13:25
Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics
13:25
Ukraine's Defence Ministry signs contracts with 102 domestic companies, half of them UAV manufacturers
13:20
MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians
12:04
Ukraine receives almost US$4 billion from United States – Ukraine's PM
11:20
Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
10:54
EU imposes new personal sanctions against Belarus for internal repression
10:52
Japanese Minister of Justice arrives in Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: