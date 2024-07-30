Ukrainian boxer defeats Hungarian opponent at Paris Olympics

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak has defeated Hungary’s Pylyp Akilov at the start of the Olympic boxing tournament in the men’s 80 kg weight class.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian got off to a good start, seizing the centre of the ring and trying out various combinations. The Hungarian coped well with Khyzhniak's attack and countered. His tactics were successful and he won the round with a score of 3-2.

The Ukrainian took the initiative again in the second three minutes, as he was physically superior and managed to take the round.

Khyzhniak won the last round as well, as he was able to put pressure on Akilov and finally claimed victory by the judges’ split decision.

Khyzhniak's next fight will take place on 2 August.

It is worth mentioning that Pylyp Akilov was actually born in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. He was in Mariupol when Russia started its military offensive on 24 February 2022. However, he managed to leave Ukraine for Europe via Russia and has been representing Hungary since 2023.

As well as Khyzhniak, Ukraine is represented in boxing by 20-year-old Aider Abduraimov (57 kg), who will fight Bulgaria’s Javier Ibáñez Díaz on 31 July. In addition, Ukraine's Dmytro Lovchynskyi previously suffered a first-round knockout defeat to the Australian Teremoana Junior.

Earlier, Oleksandr Usyk met with the Ukrainian Olympic boxing team, handing out envelopes filled with cash prizes, and promised to award the team very substantial prize money for Paris medals out of his own pocket.

