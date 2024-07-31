All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's State Duma legalises cryptocurrency for sanctions circumvention

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 31 July 2024, 11:00
Russia's State Duma legalises cryptocurrency for sanctions circumvention
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's State Duma (the lower chamber of parliament) has passed a law legalising cryptocurrency mining in Russia in the second and third readings.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, citing the website of the State Duma

Details: The document stipulates that Russian legal entities and sole proprietors included in the relevant register will be authorised to mine cryptocurrency.

Advertisement:

Individuals who do not exceed the government-set energy consumption limits will be allowed to mine cryptocurrency without being included in the register.

"We believe that the energy sector has an effective mechanism to exercise oversight of grey and black miners. Special limits will be established, allowing the sector to monitor activities and prosecute violators," said Anton Gorelkin, one of the authors of the amendments and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications.

Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RBC notes that the ban on organising cryptocurrency trading has been removed from the law, which could have led to the actual shutdown of Russian crypto exchanges. The document retains the prohibition on advertising cryptocurrencies and various services based on their use.

Advertisement:

According to Gorelkin, the authorities view cryptocurrencies "primarily as a tool for circumventing sanctions and a point of high-tech export".

"Today, Russia ranks second in mining, and I am confident that once the regulation of this area is in place, we will come out on top, overtaking the US," the MP said.

The State Duma also passed a law allowing the Bank of Russia to launch an experimental platform for using cryptocurrencies in international payments, effective 1 September.

Under current law, it is forbidden to use digital currency for payments in Russia.

Background: Russia intends to legalise cryptocurrencies as businesses face increasing difficulty in making foreign payments due to the prospect of secondary penalties.

The bills are expected to be signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and come into force on 1 September.

Cryptocurrencies could help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

While the use of digital money for payment is officially prohibited in Russia, Putin urged the government this month "not to miss the moment" in regulating the mechanism both locally and internationally.

He informed regulators that cryptocurrencies "are increasingly used in the world as a means of payment in international settlements".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces hit weapons storage point near Kursk, Russia – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia says it has launched third stage of nuclear exercises featuring Iskander missiles – video
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in one day
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: