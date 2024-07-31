All Sections
Russia says it has launched third stage of nuclear exercises featuring Iskander missiles – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:32
Russia says it has launched third stage of nuclear exercises featuring Iskander missiles – video
Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that its Armed Forces have commenced the third stage of training for non-strategic nuclear forces and will practise their combat use of weapons.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian military stated that the drills are being conducted under the orders of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The ministry noted that during the exercise, the personnel from the missile units of the Southern and Central Military Districts would "practise combat and training tasks of obtaining special training ammunition for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, arming launch vehicles, and covertly moving to designated areas to prepare for electronic launches".

The personnel of the Russian Aerospace Forces units involved in the exercise will also "practice arming aerial weapons with special warheads and conducting sorties to designated patrol areas".

Previously: In June, Russia launched the second stage of exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear forces, during which Russian and Belarusian military personnel are meant to practise preparing for the combat use of such weapons.

Background:

  • In May, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder condemned Russia's "irresponsible rhetoric" after it announced its intention to conduct nuclear weapons exercises.
  • The EU described the exercise plans as a continuation of Russia's irresponsible behaviour.

