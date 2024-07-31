Ukrainian forces hit weapons storage point near Kursk, Russia – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff reports that Ukrainian forces targeted an arms and military equipment storage point near the Russian city of Kursk on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces continue to effectively hit important military targets belonging to the Russian invaders."

Details: It is reported that after the strike, "the operation of enemy air defence systems and explosions at targeted areas were observed".

"The combat operation was carried out by designated units from the military assets and personnel of Ukraine's Navy, in cooperation with other parts of the defence forces. Detailed information on the results of the attack is being gathered," the General Staff summed up.

Background: Earlier, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast, reported that a fire had broken out "at one of the facilities" as a result of a drone attack in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

