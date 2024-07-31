New US$3.6 million radiation-proof shelter to be built in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A new radiation-proof shelter is to be built in the town of Pokrov in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the premises of a local secondary school.

Source: a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure

Details: The total budget for the project is UAH 147.8 million (US$3.6 million).

The project envisages the construction of the shelter as a separate underground structure with three emergency exits.

Excavation works are currently underway at the site.

The shelter is expected to be built by the end of 2024 and will have a service life of 100 years.

The project has received state funding in the form of a grant, which this year has been allocated via DREAM (the Digital Restoration Ecosystem for Accountable Management).

"All educational institutions in the town of Pokrovsk switched to online learning when the full-scale invasion began, including Pokrovsk Lyceum (Secondary School) No. 8, which had almost 400 students. To bring the children back to in-person learning, it was decided to build a new radiation-proof shelter," the ministry's press service said.

Background: Bidding has been announced in Kharkiv Oblast for the construction of three radiation shelters in schools which are expected to cost more than UAH 100 million (US$2.5 million) each. Two of them cost twice as much per square metre as in other oblasts of Ukraine.

