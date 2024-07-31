All Sections
New US$3.6 million radiation-proof shelter to be built in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 31 July 2024, 15:52
New US$3.6 million radiation-proof shelter to be built in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shelter project. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure

A new radiation-proof shelter is to be built in the town of Pokrov in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the premises of a local secondary school.

Source: a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure

Details: The total budget for the project is UAH 147.8 million (US$3.6 million). 

The project envisages the construction of the shelter as a separate underground structure with three emergency exits.

Excavation works are currently underway at the site. 

The shelter is expected to be built by the end of 2024 and will have a service life of 100 years. 

The project has received state funding in the form of a grant, which this year has been allocated via DREAM (the Digital Restoration Ecosystem for Accountable Management). 

"All educational institutions in the town of Pokrovsk switched to online learning when the full-scale invasion began, including Pokrovsk Lyceum (Secondary School) No. 8, which had almost 400 students. To bring the children back to in-person learning, it was decided to build a new radiation-proof shelter," the ministry's press service said. 

Background: Bidding has been announced in Kharkiv Oblast for the construction of three radiation shelters in schools which are expected to cost more than UAH 100 million (US$2.5 million) each. Two of them cost twice as much per square metre as in other oblasts of Ukraine. 

