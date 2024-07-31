Number of Latvians supporting Ukraine's victory over Russia decreases

There has been a drop in support among people in Latvia for Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression.

Source: Delfi, citing an opinion poll conducted in June by SIA Rait Custom Research Baltic, commissioned by the State Chancellery of Latvia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey results indicate that while support for Ukraine's victory remains high in Latvian society, there has been a statistically significant decline in numerous indicators.

Advertisement:

The majority of Latvian residents aged 18 to 75 – 59% – said in the survey that they wanted Ukraine to defeat Russia in the war (the answers were "strongly agree" and "tend to agree"). According to the study's authors, this represents a statistically significant decline compared to March, when 64% of those polled supported Ukraine's victory.

Half, or 51%, of the Latvian residents surveyed said they would support Ukraine until it achieves victory over Russia, compared to 56.3% in March. 52% of the respondents feel that by assisting Ukraine, Latvia is defending itself against conflict, while in March this figure was 54%.

The study's findings also show a drop in support for the view that by assisting Ukraine, the European Union is defending itself – 50% of those polled in June believed this, compared to 55% in March.

Advertisement:

Just under half of Latvian residents believe Ukraine can win the war against Russia. In June, 47% of respondents held this opinion, while in March, 48% did.

The poll also found that the percentage of citizens willing to suffer price hikes in order to stop the war in Ukraine has remained constant: 38% in June and 39% in March.

According to the study, Latvian media and government institutions are the most trusted sources of information about the war in Ukraine, with 47% of people trusting them in both June and March. Latvian residents have slightly less confidence in information provided by Western media, which was trusted by 43% of those polled in both June and March.

Simultaneously, the study reveals that trust in official Russian media reports about the war in Ukraine has grown significantly. In June, 15% of respondents trusted the Russian media, while in March, only 8% did.

There has been no significant change in the percentage of people who are tired of news about Russia's war in Ukraine and do not want to know any more about it. In June, 41% of respondents agreed with this statement, compared to 45% in March.

The survey was conducted in June of this year. 1,005 permanent residents of Latvia aged 18 to 75 were interviewed. The study cost €3,956 excluding VAT and was funded by the state budget.

Background: 63% of Latvians believe the war in Ukraine is the most serious crisis facing the European Union.

Support UP or become our patron!